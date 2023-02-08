Abby Matthews scores 1,000th high school point

When the Lincoln County varsity girls team played first-year team Founders Academy Jan. 20., the game was a blowout, but even before the end of the first quarter, the fans in attendance witnessed a momentous occasion as senior guard Abby Mathews crested 1000 high school career points. Coach Duane Wadsworth called a timeout as he and athletic director Sean FitzSimons highlighted Abby’s incredible accomplishment.

Courtesy Photo – Abby Mathews with her parents Lee and ShaRee Mathews. Abby recently eclipsed 1,000 career points.

What makes this an even more impressive feat is the fact that Abby’s sophomore year points didn’t count because of COVID shutdowns. Abby is a dynamic and accomplished athlete, dedicated to her sport and full of personal drive. She can be found practicing her shot all year, often using the hoop her dad built for her in the cellar of her family’s farm. In addition to her athleticism, Abby exhibits exceptional leadership qualities as well as a genuine interest in those around her.

Principal Sharon Dirks said, “Abby’s athletic abilities are just the tip of the iceberg. The academic grit and natural leadership qualities are topped with a kindness that is so rarely seen in adults, let alone teenagers today. She is also very humble and exceeds in all that she does because of her character and not for the accolades.”

Well done, Abby! Lincoln County is proud of you!