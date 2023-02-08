Dan Charles Frehner, 77, passed away on January 30, 2023 in Caliente, Nevada. He was born July 27, 1945 to Vernon and Sylvia Frehner, one of the first babies born in the new Mesquite Hospital. He married Judith Allan on July 20, 1963 in the St. George Temple. They have eight children: Henry, Willie, Teri, Kelly, Justin, Dylan, Megan and Albert; forty-two grandchildren and twenty-seven great-grandchildren.

Dan loved his family and friends and was so proud of all of their accomplishments. He loved to farm and was a hard worker. He served in many callings in the Pioche Ward but scouting was where he was the happiest. He served as Young Men’s President, Counselor to Bishop John Christian and was a High Councilor in the new Panaca Stake before being called as Bishop in November of 1996. He loved working with the Addiction Recovery program, doing his Home Teaching, and serving in the St. George Temple. He loved America and served as a Lincoln County Commissioner for six years.

He is survived by his wife, Judith Frehner; his children, Henry (Shawn), Wilbur (Holly), Teri Lee, Kelly (Mark) Wadsworth, Justin (Larissa), Dylan (CaraLee), Megan Huntsman, and Albert (Jessica); his two sisters, Lenore (Don) Francom and Verona (Randy) Ence; and sister-in-law, Ann Frehner. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Leola; his brother, Clayton; and his favorite dog, Bailey.

Viewing services will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., followed by Funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pioche Chapel, 110 Hollywood Way, Pioche, NV. Graveside services will follow at the Pioche Cemetery. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.