Dinner to help baby set for Feb. 18

Caliente VFW Post 7114 and the Knotty Pine Restaurant are sponsoring a fundraiser to get six-month-old Octavia fitted with a special helmet. The helmet molding therapy or cranial orthosis is a type of treatment to correct the shape of her skull.

Courtesy Photo – The VFW will be hosting a Mexican dinner, by donation, on Feb. 18 to help a family cover the cost of a special helmet for baby Octavia.

The VFW will be hosting a Mexican dinner, by donation, on Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. at the VFW Post located at 391 Dixon Street in Caliente.

Tickets for the bicycle raffle can be purchased at the Knotty Pine Restaurant in Caliente. All donations are greatly appreciated.