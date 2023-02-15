Community Impact grants available to local nonprofits

United Way of Southern Nevada (UWSN) announced that it is currently seeking proposals for its UWSN Community Impact Grant Program.

Through this grant program, UWSN aims to distribute up to $1.5 million in donor-funded grants to local nonprofits that support the Southern Nevada community.

Funding for this program will be available to support Southern Nevada nonprofits offering programs in three key categories:

Student Success: Programs that provide opportunities for children and students from preschool through high school and higher education.

Workforce Development: Programs that help individuals enter or return to the workforce.

Community Supports: Programs that help people keep a roof over their head, food on the table, and those that ensure equitable access to healthcare, transportation and crisis services.

Through the Community Impact Grant process, UWSN identifies programs that are effective at helping students reach their potential, ensuring that there are pathways into the workforce, and helping people avoid crises and maintain household stability. UWSN will host information sessions throughout the region for local nonprofits to learn more about this opportunity and how to apply.

Applications will be accepted beginning Jan. 24 through March 10 at 5 p.m. To learn how to apply or to complete the application, visit uwsn.org/funding.

An in-person info session will be held at the Side Track Restaurant in Caliente at noon on Friday, Feb. 17.

To sign up to attend, visit uwsn.org/RFPInfo.