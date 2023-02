Faith Eyraud-Bywater’s home was destroyed by a fire on Thanksgiving. Donations to help her can be made as follows.

Venmo: @ShinkleMommyof3

Mail: PO Box 584; Caliente NV 89008

Or call or text 775-962-2545 for any other donations. Thank you! Let’s show our neighbor we care.

Deborah Jo Bywater Shinkle