Nevadans urged to evaluate their flood risk and explore flood insurance options amid changing weather patterns

CARSON CITY – Floods can happen anytime, anywhere, sometimes with little to no warning; and Nevada is certainly no exception.

Last summer unexpected heavy rains gushed onto Las Vegas casino floors and flooded homes; and just this past month our neighbors in northern California were hit with unprecedented back-to-back floods lasting several days, resulting in over 20 fatalities, billions of dollars in damage, and thousands of residents being displaced from their homes. These flood victims are now faced with the daunting challenge of how to recover and rebuild.

Changing weather patterns and an increase in severe weather events such as these, simply can no longer be ignored and should be taken into consideration when evaluating your property’s flood risk and considering your flood insurance options.

Flood damage is not covered under standard homeowners’, commercial, and renters’ insurance policies. Even when a federal disaster is declared, aid is usually provided in the form of low-interest loans which must be paid back and are likely to only cover a portion of your costs.

Flood insurance can protect your home or business and its contents; providing the added financial assistance you may need to help you recover faster. Keep in mind, there is typically a 30-day waiting period for policies to take effect.

Policies are available through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or private insurance companies. Contact your insurance agent or visit FloodSmart.gov/flood-insurance-provider to find a provider.

FLOOD FACTS:

Flooding is the nation’s #1 most frequent and costly natural disaster.



98% of counties in the U.S. have experienced a flood.



Just 1 inch of water can cause up to $25,000 worth of damages.



40% of NFIP flood insurance claims occur outside of designated high-risk flood zones.

For more information on flood insurance visit the Nevada Division of Insurance website and check out the Nevada Consumer’s Guide to Flood Insurance. Additional resources are listed below.

Additional Resources:

Nevada Division of Insurance

https://doi.nv.gov/

National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP)

https://www.floodsmart.gov/

Toll Free: 1-888-379-9531

FEMA Flood Information

https://www.fema.gov/flood-insurance

Toll Free: 1-800-427-4661

FEMA Disaster Assistance

Toll Free: 1-800-621-3362

Email: floodsmart@fema.dhs.gov