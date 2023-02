This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

During the most recent meeting of the Panaca Town Board Feb. 13, changes were made, positions were vacated and plans were put in place. Michael Anderson, who has served the town and the community for many years, stepped down as a member of the board. Anderson, who has served as the president for quite some […]