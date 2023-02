This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Thirty-five volunteers attended the Feb. 11 grape pruning workshop at Kershaw-Ryan State Park. Rodney Mehring, owner of Blue Lizard Farm, hosted the workshop to educate the public on grape vine maintenance and assist Park Ranger Ethan Mower with the workload. Years had passed since the last pruning and retraining of the grapevines. The plants had […]