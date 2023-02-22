Agriculture scholarship available to local students

The Nevada Association of Conservation Districts (NvACD) is currently accepting applications for a unique scholarship opportunity available to prospective college students. The scholarship is open to Nevada students that are interested in pursuing an education in agriculture, renewable natural resources or a related field. This scholarship encourages students to graduate within the fields that benefit conservation districts’ efforts.

The NvACD supports our local Lincoln County Conservation District. Conservation districts have the responsibility to understand the resource concerns in their area and to find solutions to those concerns by working with landowners, producers, agencies and others. They often cooperate with counties, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and other public and private agencies for the conservation of soil, water and related natural resources.

Scholarship applications are due April 15, 2023. The application can be accessed from the main page of the NvACD website at nvacd.org. Last year, the NvACD awarded five Nevada students a $1,000 scholarship and four students a $500 scholarship. The 2023 NvACD Scholarship information has been sent to Nevada high schools, school districts and institutions of higher education.

The NvACD Scholarship Fund is supported through donations, the Annual NvACD Sportsman raffle and an annual scholarship auction. Watch the Lincoln County Conservation District Facebook Page this summer for details. If you would like to donate to the scholarship fund, the NvACD has a convenient donation link that can be found on the NvACD website at nvacd.org/donate.