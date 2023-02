This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Shamrock Pub in Caliente held its eighth Super Bowl Sunday Chili Cook-Off, Feb. 12. The chili had to be entered by 2 p.m. Before the game, judges James Kirsch, Shaun Shroyer, Lance Davis and Jim Calles sampled each pot of chili. This year there were eight who entered, hoping to take the title of […]