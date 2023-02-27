Dale Lee Canepa SR died on February 18 at home with his daughter Kari at his side. He had been in declining health for several years. He was the fifth child of Chester and Florence Canepa born in Placerville, CA on November 10, 1947. He attended Grand County High School in Moab, Utah. He earned numerous certifications throughout his career.

At a young age Dale played rhythm and bass guitar in a local band. He also played drums when the need arose, however that was not his favorite.

Dale Lee Canepa Sr

He and Deborah Dale Cline were married in 1965. Three children were born from this union. Kari Lee, Dale Lee Jr, and Steven Brett. They later divorced. Dale was later married two more times to Valerie and Teresa.

Dale spent his work life working in mining and as a heavy equipment operator.

Dale was always up for an adventure or challenge. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, gathering pine nuts, and 4 wheeling.

Dale spent his later years in Pioche, Nevada and made many close and lasting friendships. He had a close relationship with his nephew Don (Little Donnie) during the last years of his life, as well as his good friends Cody and Larry. Sounds like there are some great stories of their exploits.

He was always ready and willing to step up and help someone in need and in his gruff manner did not want acknowledgment. Many of these stories have only surfaced after his passing.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Ernest Canepa and Don Canepa, son Steven Brett Canepa, nephews George Canepa, Marty Canepa and Ricky Canepa, sisters in law Jackie Canepa and Linda Canepa.

He is survived by his children Kari Lee Wadsworth (Les) and Dale Lee Canepa JR; grandchildren Cole Wadsworth, Dylan Wadsworth (Nena), Stevie Herd (Parker), Jack Canepa, and Alyssa Canepa; brothers Chester Canepa, George Canepa (Carleen); great grandchildren Ailynn, Lennoz, Rahzee, and Sloan; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Graveside services was Thursday February 23, 2023, in Pioche Nevada at Boot Hill Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Nevada Club.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Southern Nevada Mortuary, 730 Front Street, Caliente, NV 89008. Online condolences can be sent to southernnevadamortuary.com