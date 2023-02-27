Ivie Bleak Donohue was born August 25, 1930, to Martha and Nelson Bleak. She was born in Ursine/Eagle Valley, Nevada. She was helped into this world by her grandmother Elizabeth Hollinger. The doctor wasn’t available and her grandmother was a midwife.

Ivie grew up in Eagle Valley and attended school in the old schoolhouse there. Their family moved around to accommodate her father’s career as a construction worker. She spent time in California, Utah, and landed in Overton, NV. They moved back to Pioche when she was in high school.

Ivie Bleak Donohue

She found her sweetheart Owen Donohue while she was a senior and he was attending Dixie College. They married November 30, 1949, in the St. George Temple. They were blessed with five children. Her family was the most important part of her life. She loved without reservation.

From the time she was young she had an interest in nature. She loved birds – especially her canaries – and made sure they had plenty to eat. She raised turkeys when she was young and fed them stinging nettle. She enjoyed watching the deer that seemed to call her backyard home. She loved making shapes out of the clouds and watching special events in the night sky.

She could be found at nearly every elementary, middle, or high school sporting event/activity. Through this she adopted many youths as her own to make it more personal. She also enjoyed all of the musical performances by the community. Klark Black was her hero for music!

She was a skilled quilter and crocheter. Almost everyone received a dollie at their wedding. She earned many ribbons from the County Fair, one being a Grand Champion. She was a wonderful cook and supplied rolls for many. She was also rather famous for her taffy!!

She was shy by nature but loved people and was willing to serve whenever needed. She served in many positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, both in her ward and in the stake. She served a mission in Indiana with Owen. She worked in the temple for several years. She loved being there and insisted that no matter what changed the St. George Temple was hers. She had a profound faith in the gospel and in her Savior Jesus Christ.

Ivie was mostly a ‘stay at home’ mom however she did work outside the home as her children grew up. She helped as a cook for Pioche Elementary School and spent several years working for Stever’s Store.

Ivie passed February 9, 2023, at the Grover C. Dills Medical Center, Caliente Nevada at the age of 92. The family wishes to express our deep appreciation for the loving care she received from the staff during her stay in the hospital.

She is survived by her brother: Nelson Lorell Bleak (Terry), her children: Nykki Holton (Terry), Denise Erickson, Paul Donohue (Shonna), and Tami Montgomery (Brett). She has 14 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and 3 great great

grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her parents: Martha and Nelson C. Bleak, her husband: Owen L Donohue, her sister:Manetta Lytle (Farrell), and her son: Owen Kay Donohue.

Funeral services was held February 24, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pioche Chapel, 110 Hollywood Way, Pioche, NV. Interment followed at the Pioche Public Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can made at www.southernnevadamortuary.com.