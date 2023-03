This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Over 100 local third- through sixth-grade students have been working to hone their basketball skills by enrolling in the Junior Lynx basketball program. Weekly practices and games have taken place throughout the month in Pioche, Panaca and Caliente, with some of the final games including students from Alamo. All team jerseys this year show identical […]