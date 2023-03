This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Christ Church Episcopal hosted a pancake dinner for the community at the new firehouse in Pioche Feb. 21. Dozens of guests attended the dinner, which consisted of bacon, sausage and as many pancakes as you could eat. The flapjacks and meat cuts were accompanied by all kinds of drinks, and more importantly, good company. By […]