A hunter safety class is coming to Lincoln County in March. From 8:00 a.m. until around 3:00 p.m. March 11, Frank Cheeney and Steve Rowe will be hosting a hunter safety course at Pioche Elementary for anyone who wants to join them. The class will cover everything from firearm safety to how to properly dress […]