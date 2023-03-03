Jody was born April 10, 1962 in Caliente Nevada at Grover C. Dils Medical Center. She passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023. She attended Kindergarten thru 5th grade at Panaca Elementary and Pioche Elementary for 6th grade, 7th and 8th grade in Yerington Nevada and attended grades 9th thru 12th grade in Alamo Nevada and graduated in 1980 from Pahranagat Valley High School. She went to Provo Utah to Stevens Heneger College where her ambition was to become a medical secretary.

She moved to Las Vegas Nevada and went to work at Motel 6 as a Laundry Supervisor. She advanced to two other Resort Hotels in housekeeping and Supervisory positions.

Jody Anne Simkins

She became the mother of Alyssa BreAnne in 1990 and Veronica Nicole in 1992. In 1999, she decide she did not want to raise her girls in Las Vegas because of all the shootings down there. So, she moved to Panaca Nevada and started a job at the Caliente Grocery Store. She later was hired at Grover C. Dils Medical Center in laundry/housekeeping. She was such a hard worker; she was promoted to the business department working in admitting and medical records. She was so kind hearted and went out of her way to help patients and family who came into the hospital.

She moved to Boulder City Nevada in 2017 to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law after her granddaughter, Paisley Shae, was born in October of 2016. She went to work at Desert Springs Hospital shortly after that as a Health Unit Coordinator in one of the hospital units.

In 2018, her grandson Wyatt James was born. Her grandchildren were the loves of her life. Her whole world revolved around her children and grandchildren.

August of 2021, she moved to Henderson Nevada with her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren as she needed partial care because she was suffering with rheumatoid arthritis. She lived there until the end of December 2022 and moved to the Senior Housing in Panaca Nevada.

She wasn’t really happy here because of the cold and snow and she missed her grandchildren. However, she was starting to get out and about when it wasn’t snowing, taking herself to the store, post office and McCrosky’s Y Service to play the slots, one of her favorite hobbies.

She left this world to meet up with loved ones around 3:00 a.m. on Friday, February 10. She chose to be cremated and have her ashes spread on Panaca Summit.

She was preceded in death by her Mother Dolores “Lollie” Pearce, her Father Keith W. Simkins and an older sister, Tauna Lee Simkins.

She’s survived by her daughter Alyssa Brainard, son-in-law James, grandchildren Paisley and Wyatt, her daughter Veronica Garcia and her boyfriend Shawn, her sister Sherlyn Fackrell and brother-in-law Howard, her sister Ginger Martin and her niece and nephews and all of her family and friends that truly loved her.