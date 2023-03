This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Neldon C. Mathews auditorium in Panaca was filled with community members and the families of performers for the Festival Concert Feb. 22. Judges Gretchen Free and Jessica Hernandez, both of whom have extensive musical experience, were tasked with determining whether or not the Lynx bands and choirs would go on to participate in their […]