This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Future Farmers of America (FFA) programs of Lincoln County participated in their Zones (equivalent to regionals) at the Clark County fairgrounds Jan. 24. According to Tyler Heaton, the FFA representative for Lincoln County High School (LCHS), it was a great success. Many other chapters from southern Nevada participated in the event, but Heaton says […]