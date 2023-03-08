Nevada Commission on Mentoring announces spring 2023 micro-grant opportunity for mentorship nonprofit organizations

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Commission on Mentoring (NCOM) announced it is accepting applications for Spring 2023 Micro-grants. Micro-grants are available to non-profit organizations or programs in the State of Nevada which provide mentorship to students.

“Mentorship has proven to be a powerful tool with huge academic, social, and economic benefits for our students,” said Jhone Ebert, Superintendent of Public Instruction. “I am proud of the work being done by the Nevada Commission on Mentoring and look forward to the positive impacts of these grants.”

Applications will be accepted until March 31st, 2023, and selected organizations will be notified on May 5th, 2023. NCOM has a total of $28,000 available to award to mentoring-focused programs throughout the State.

“Mentoring programs provide opportunities for Nevada students to receive essential community support,” said Governor Joe Lombardo. “I commend the Nevada Commission on Mentoring for their important work, which has demonstrated how mentorship is able to change our students’ lives for the better.”

NCOM was established to support and facilitate mentorship programs in the state of Nevada and to work in consultation with the Nevada Department of Education to provide direction and guidance to the State Coordinator for mentorship programs.

“On behalf of NCOM commissioners, I thank Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, State Superintendent Jhone Ebert, the Nevada Department of Education, and Members of the Nevada Legislature for allowing us to carry out our mission to support mentoring organizations across Nevada,” said NCOM Chairman Karl Catarata. “We are continuing our work charted out by the late Assemblyman Tyrone Thompson, who was paramount in the creation of the Nevada Commission on Mentoring to support mentors and mentees in our state. We look forward to distributing these funds to deserving organizations in the Silver State.”

More information can be accessed in the attached NCOM Grant Application. Reach out to Karl Catarata, Chairman of the Nevada Commission on Mentoring, at mcommission@doe.nv.gov with any additional questions.