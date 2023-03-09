Immunize Nevada encouraging vaccinations after increase in reported pediatric flu deaths

RENO – Immunize Nevada, a statewide nonprofit focused on advocating for and providing access to immunizations for Nevadans, wants to remind Nevadans the importance of Flu vaccines as the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) report 115 pediatric flu deaths in the country.

According to the CDC weekly report dated February 24, seasonal influenza numbers are low, but the number of individuals seeking medical care is on the rise. According to Immunize Nevada, Flu vaccines are a proven tool in preventing infection as well as death. Additionally, the organization wants to remind eligible Nevadans that as of January 1, Medicare dropped deductibles for those individuals with Medicare Part D and seeking Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended vaccines as part of an expansion of the plan.

Vaccines no longer requiring deductibles for Medicare Part D individuals include shingles, Tdap and travel vaccines. Medicare Part D patients have access to vaccines that are commercially available and necessary to prevent illness – in particular if they are not already covered by Medicare Part B.

“The more individuals protected through these life-saving tools, the stronger our herd immunity can protect young Nevadans and those who are immunocompromised,” said Dr. Sherilyn Duckworth, Ph.D, MPH, executive director of Immunize Nevada. “We encourage all who can get vaccinated against these preventable viruses to do so.”

Duckworth also encouraged parents to connect with their pediatrician to better understand their children’s vaccine options. Nevadans looking to learn their vaccine record or their child’s can visit NV WebIZ, the statewide, secure portal for vaccine records.

Immunize Nevada has offices in Reno, Elko and Las Vegas, with presences in rural and tribal communities throughout the state. The organization has shared information regarding COVID-19 and its risks to health as well as eligibility and accessibility information regarding the COVID-19 vaccines. The organization also hosts and helps to orchestrate vaccine clinics around the state.To learn more about Immunize Nevada visit www.immunizenevada.org. For media inquiries, contact Rachel Gattuso, APR at rachel@gattusocoalition.com or (775) 336-9453.