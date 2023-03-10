Jenice (Jenny) Sebree Hilton, 69, passed away on February 27, 2023 at Grover C. Dils Medical Center in Caliente, Nevada. She was born on June 6, 1953 in Decatur, Alabama to Clara D. and Jack Evans. She grew up in Walled Lake, Michigan and graduated from Walled Lake Western High School in 1971. Jenny married Robert Hilton in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 29, 1972.

Jenny worked for Lincoln County Meals-On-Wheels program up until May of 2015 when she experienced a major stroke that left her disabled. Before this she was a person who loved the outdoors and animals especially her dachshunds Chloe and Bosco and her horses. She also enjoyed needle crafts and spent years making beautiful works of art in plastic canvas, sequins and other yarn works. Which she would happily pass on to anyone who asked to learn how. Jenny also passed the joy of baking on to her daughters and granddaughters in the forms of cookies and candies that she loved to make around the holidays. But her greatest passion was her grandchildren.

Jenny is survived by her beloved spouse of 50 years Robert Dell Hilton of Panaca, NV, her two daughters Tami (Bob) Sanders of Nicoma Park, OK and Bobbi Jo Hilton of Panaca, NV. Her sister Susan Beck of Chester, SC and her brother Marlon Lindsay of Alabama. Her three granddaughters Emily (Dylan) Sheriff of Nicoma Park, OK, Amber (Michael) Degarmo of Nicoma Park, OK and Cassandra Osborn of Las Vegas, NV. Her grandson Lucas Osborn of Oklahoma City, OK. Her two great-granddaughters Madilyn Degarmo and Jenny Camper and her great-grandson Aaron Camper. And a great number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jenny was preceded in death by her daughter Terri Ann Montgomery and her son Roy James Hilton. Her mother Clara D. Lindsay, her father Jack Evans, her adopted father Harold Lee Lindsay Sr., her brother Harold Lee Lindsay Jr., her sister Sandra Freeman, her mother and father in law Margaret and Carl Hilton, her nephew Ricky Hopewell.

Jenny’s family has decided that because she so loved her home that her memorial shall take place on the property that she loved at 827 Blad Street, Panaca, Nevada, 89042 on March 11, 2023. It will be an informal gathering of family and friends just the way that Jenny enjoyed with food, love and laughter beginning in the morning until evening with a reading of her obituary and eulogy at 1pm. Arrangements were made under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to southernnevadamortuary.com