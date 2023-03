This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

A large number of attendees filled the Pioche Fire Station on Mar. 8 for the town board meeting. Lincoln County Commissioners Janine Woodworth and Mike Reese were in attendance and shared their current thoughts on the possibility of placing PPU under the Lincoln County Water District (LCWD). It is unknown the costs that would be […]