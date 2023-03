This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Grover C. Dils Medical Center hosted the kickoff to its Community Health Needs Assessment at the Nelson Center in Panaca Mar. 1. Dr. Richard Katschke introduced members of the Medical Center Board and thanked the public for attending. During opening statements, Katschke clarified that the recent funds allocated to the hospital through legislature will eventually […]