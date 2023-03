This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The fifth grade class huddled in the corner of the room, all eyes on the door. The windows had been covered and shuttered, and the lights had been shut off. A commotion could be heard from the hallway, just beyond a locked door. While this situation might seem grim, the giggling from the kids betrayed […]