The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office reported Wednesday, March 15 that State Route 322 was closed from Eagle Valley Resort to Spring Valley Stake Park due to flooding and the destruction of the roadway. It was also announced that Spring Valley State Park would be closed until further notice due to heavy flooding. State Parks also […]