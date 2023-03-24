Emergency management explains Code Red Alerts

Lincoln County Emergency Management (LCEM) is urging residents to utilize CodeRED®, the new rapid emergency notification service.

The notification service allows officials to collect and securely store individual and business telephone numbers and addresses to be used in case of emergency.

Emergency Management announced that the CodeRED alerts can be used to make the public aware of situations in their area including fires, chemical spills, downed power lines, lost or abducted individuals, natural disasters, water contamination, and other life-threatening emergencies. The alert system will also keep users aware of any evacuation or lockdown measures in their area. In the case of a widespread event, the system will notify the entire county, and those who don’t receive an alert can be contacted via other means.

To sign up for alerts, visit Lincolncountynv.org/departments/emergency-manager/code-red/. Emergency Management representatives have conducted home visits with RSVP clients, seniors, and other high-need individuals to assist with registration in recently suggested voluntary evacuation zones. Contact LCEM at 775-962-1101 for assistance with signing up