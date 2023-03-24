William Paul Christensen passed away in St. George, UT on March 18, 2023 at the age of 84 following a lengthy struggle with dementia. Paul was born in Payson, Utah on June 8, 1938 to Albert “Dutch” and Loretta Christensen.

Paul spent most of his youth growing up in Etna, NV as his father worked on the railroad. They eventually moved “to town” in Caliente, NV and he graduated from Lincoln County High School in 1956.

William Paul Christensen

Paul met the love of his life, Mary Kay Marcum, on a blind date. They eventually became engaged, but their marriage was delayed while Paul served his mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Kay was so excited to get married that she mailed wedding invitations before Paul was released. The day before his official release, his Mission President asked him, “Do you have something you need to tell me?” They were sealed in the St. George temple on July 22, 1961.

Paul taught at Pahranagat Valley High School in Alamo, Panaca Elementary School, Middle School, and Lincoln County High School. He was the Principal of the Elementary School and became the first Principal of the Middle School in 1981. He is remembered fondly as a High School Spanish teacher where he took annual trips with the Spanish club to Mexico. His students nicknamed him “Taco”, and he loved it.

He was a dedicated and loyal member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many capacities, including Bishop. He enjoyed serving others and was very generous with his time and money. He was a VERY hard worker and always kept himself busy working in the yard and around the house. In his spare time he earned his pilot’s license, served as County Commissioner, and was an avid hunter.

Paul is survived by his brother Steven Christensen, his children Tana, Boyd (Belinda), Troy (Melissa), Carolyn (Jon Harris), Lark, Niki, Kent (Kelly), 14 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren with another one on the way. He is preceded in death by his wife Kay, his parents, Albert and Loretta Christensen, brothers Jay and Dennis, grandson Chase Christensen, Son-in-law Matt Harrington, and great-grandson Booker Moore.

His family would like to thank the staff from Legacy Village and Zions Way Hospice (especially Michelle Smith and Doctor Grant Needham) for their patience and loving care.

Funeral services will be held March 25, 2023 at the Panaca LDS chapel at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time. Viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Final arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences may be left at www.mortuary.org. Livestreaming of the services will be available to view on William’s memorial page.