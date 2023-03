This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

An upcoming fundraiser dinner promises to provide “tools and methods to keep the community safe for kids and hostile to predators.” The event will be held on Saturday, March 25 at 4 p.m. at the Overland Hotel Conference Room at 662 Main Street in Pioche. In additional to educating community members on the potential dangers […]