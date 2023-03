This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Caliente City Hall was filled for the March 16 City Council meeting. The council approved the Caliente Area Mountain Bike Association’s request for permission to use Super Park for its 4th annual Caliente Mountain Bike Fest from Sept. 15-17. This has been a very popular event for bikers and residents. The request also included the […]