This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Meadow Valley Wildlife Unlimited hosted its conservation banquet at the Caliente Fire Station on Saturday, March 18. With a tag like “we really shouldn’t be doing this” plastered all over the posters for the event, visitors knew they were in for a wild ride. The banquet provided a choice of ribeye steak or chicken, along […]