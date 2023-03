The Legacy Racing VT Construction Battleground 300 Truck and Buggy Race has been rescheduled due to flooding.

The Legacy race was originally set to take place Saturday, with pre-run activities starting Tuesday. At the time of the announcement, some roads on the race route remained flooded or closed, and additional inclement weather was expected.

Legacy Racing has announced that the Truck and Buggy Race is now scheduled for June 25. Pre-run activities for the race will begin June 20.