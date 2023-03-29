Rocky’s Backyard Ultra coming April 1

Rocky Road Adventures’ owner and race director, Kristal Romans, is preparing to host the second annual Rocky’s Backyard Ultra.

Participants will have one hour to run a 4.1667-mile loop and return to the start corral. Those who finish within the hour will start the loop again. The race will take place every hour, until the last qualified runner is standing. In a race announcement, Romans stated that the event will be “the ultimate challenge of the body, and battle of the mind.”

Jessica Hernandez – Cathedral Gorge State Park will host the upcoming Rocky’s Backyard Ultra running event.



Rocky’s Backyard Ultra will take place on April 1 at Cathedral Gorge State Park in Panaca. The race will start at 8 a.m. in the group use area. There is a $75 registration fee for the race, and all entries should be made by March 28. Those interested in finding out about additional details, registration and park amenities should visit Rockyroadadventuresnv.com, or contact the race director via email at rockyroadadventures@yahoo.com.