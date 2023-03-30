Internet assistance available

The Affordable connectivity Program (ACP) is part of a bipartisan law that, according to a White House statement, “provides eligible households $30 per month off their internet bills. ACP-eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers.”

To get this process started, apply through the FCC website, then connect a participating internet service provider.

A household can qualify in three ways:

If “… income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.” If the household participates in some sort of government program, including SNAP, Medicaid or even if you’re working through school with a Pell grant. The full list of approved programs is available on the White House’s website. If the household meets “the eligibility criteria for a participating broadband provider’s existing low-income internet program.”

For more information on how to apply, visit https://www.whitehouse.gov/getinternet.