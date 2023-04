This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

As the Easter holiday rolls around, many denominations around Lincoln County are beginning their celebration of the life, atonement and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Christians make up a significant percentage of the communities that call rural Nevada home, and there are many traditions surrounding the holiday that marks the final days of Christ’s life and […]