This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The March 28 meeting of the Lincoln County Coalition (LCC) commenced with attendee introductions and comments. Dr. Donald Deever of the UNR Extension announced the availability of radon home testing kits. There is no known safe level of exposure to radon. One in three homes in Lincoln County and one in two homes in Panaca […]