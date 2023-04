This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Lincoln County community choir Bella Voce will perform a spring concert April 14 and 15. The free event will take place at 7 p.m. in the Neldon C. Mathews Auditorium. Over 30 adult singers will perform an Easter Cantata to open the show. Following intermission, the group will be joined by a small children’s choir […]