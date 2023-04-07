Deryl Lin Campbell was born in Pioche, Nevada, February 15, 1950. The third of five children of Linwood Wilkes Campbell and Erma Crook. He married Shanna Nissle in the Los Angeles Temple for time and eternity on July 12, 1974. He passed away at his home on Thursday, March 23, 2023 in St. George, Utah.

He was preceded in death by both his mother and father, both paternal and fraternal grandparents, sister Linda (Eb) and his eternal companion, Shanna. He is survived by his three brothers, David (Bonnie), Allen (Julie), and Roger (Trish).

Deryl is loved and missed by his five children, Derek (Shelley), Ryan (Kari), Brooke (Curtis), Kyle (Kate) and Kurt (Heidi) . He is adored by his 16 grandchildren.

He attended Pioche Elementary School in Pioche, NV, Lincoln County High School in Panaca, NV and Brigham Young University in Provo, UT, where he and Shanna met, fell in love and started eternity together.

After serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Bolivia, he ended up working as a project manager for Transamerica in Downtown Los Angeles. Deryl and Shanna raised their five children in Monterey Park, California for over 25 years before packing up and moving to St. George, Utah, where they quickly fell in love with the beauty of its surroundings, but more importantly, the people.

He served in many church callings in both Southern California and in St George. These callings included service as a counselor in a Stake Presidency, Bishop, Young Mens’ President, Gospel Doctrine Teacher, among others. These opportunities to serve stretched him and helped him increase his love for those around him.

Those who know Deryl describe him with the following adjectives: faithful, loving, full of integrity, devoted, hard-working, wise, caring, supportive, social and loyal.

Deryl loved his wife Shanna. He always treated her with love and respect. They were best friends in this life and are now together, never to be separated again. This knowledge brings joy and peace to those they have left behind.

Viewing will be Friday evening, April 7, 2023 from 6:30pm to 8:00pm and Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 10:00am to 10:30am at the LDS Chapel on at 820 North Valley View, St George, Utah.

The memorial service will be on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 11:00am at the same building, followed by interment at Tonaquint Cemetery. For those not able to attend, the services will be streamed live in both audio and video by McMillan Mortuary. It also will be available on their website at mcmillanmortuary.com for 90 days for those who cannot participate during the live feed.

Lastly, special thanks to so many friends and neighbors for the food, cards, flowers, and texts that have helped our family through this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either of Deryl and Shanna’s two favorite causes: St. Jude’s Children Hospital, stjude.org or LDS Humanitarian Services, churchofjesuschrist.org/humanitarian-services

