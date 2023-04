This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Pahranagat Valley varsity baseball team had two home games against Beaver Dam March 31. They won both games, 20-2 and 15-0. The Lady Panthers played against Virgin Valley’s softball team on the 30th. The Panthers scored one point early in the game and stayed ahead until the fifth inning when the Bulldogs picked up […]