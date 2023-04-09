David Buck of Boulder City, NV, passed away February 12, 2023 at the Boulder City Hospital at the age of 89. David was born on August 31, 1933 in Caliente, Nv to Dan Buck and Ida Lucille (Douglas) Buck.

Dave served in the U.S. Army in Germany from 1956 to 1958 and was honorably discharged. He attended college at the University of Nevada in Reno, and graduated in 1960 with a degree in Biology. He worked for Nevada Department of Wildlife as a Supervisory Fisheries Biologist for 30 years.

Dave is survived by Shirley, his devoted wife of 64 years. They were blessed with a daughter, Leslie (Ed), three grandchildren, Bradley (Alexis), Caitlin (Erik), and Taylor; and two Great Grandchildren, Penny Reese and August Edward. He is also survived by his brother, William (Catherine). His family was his pride and joy.