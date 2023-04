This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Panaca residents may have heard the roar of dirt bikes in the distance over the weekend. This particular rumble was the result of the Long-Hill Hare Scrambles, hosted by the Motorcycle Racing Association of Nevada (MRAN). The races began early in the morning of April 1 about five miles north of town, with some of […]