One Man Band, Tom Bennett will visit Lincoln County for an April 15 concert. The Pioche Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 7 p.m. show at Thompson’s Opera House. There will be a $20 entry fee at the door. The country blues concert will feature original music and covers of songs by some of […]