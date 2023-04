This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

LAS VEGAS – The Nevada District office of the U. S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that BL Whipple Wealth Management was named the Rural Owned Small Business of the Year. The business is located in Pahranagat Valley and is owned by longtime resident Betsy Whipple who will be recognized at the Westgate Resort on […]