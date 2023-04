This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Large egg hunt festivities took place across Lincoln County April 8. The Easter Bunny could be seen hopping a ride on an old fire truck just after 9 a.m. in Pioche. The streets were filled with excitement as trucks transported both kids and adults to the Annual Pioche Fire Department Easter Egg Hunt. John Steever […]