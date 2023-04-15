February 1, 1996 ~ March 12, 2023 (age 27)

We are sad to announce the passing of Samuel Rhett Butler on March 12, 2023, at the age of 27.

Sam was born to M. Rhett Butler and Linda Larson-Butler on February 1st, 1996, in St. George, UT. He was the third of five children and was a highly anticipated addition. He was always a favorite in the classroom and loved to check in on those around him.

Sam joined the United States Marine Corps at the age of 18 and briskly left home to take on the role of an Air Traffic Controlman. He was adored by many with whom he served and was missed dearly when he left the service in 2019.

Sam enjoyed sharing his deep passion for automotives with his nephews and any ear that would listen. He had a gift when it came to mechanics and would drop anything and everything in a heartbeat to help those who needed it. He cared deeply for all livings things and had a special love for cats. Sam was the most insightful listener and a soft shoulder for anyone

who needed it.

Sam joins his Grandparents, Mary Butler, and BL & Betty Butler. He is survived by his parents, Linda Larson-Butler and Rhett Butler, his siblings, Erin, Adam (Whitney), Sarah (William), and Jack, his nieces and nephews, Charleigh, James, Rhett, and Indamoura, and all his extended

family; Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins, who grew up with him as siblings.

Services for Sam were in Caliente, NV on March 17, 2023. There was a viewing for those close to him at the Southern Nevada Mortuary from 10 AM to 12 PM. His Graveside service at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery was at 1:00 PM, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at St. Joseph’s Hall. Services are under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be left at https://www.southernnevadamortuary.com/.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, Inc. (TAPS), you can find the link to donate at https://www.taps.org/.