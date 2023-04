This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

A meeting of the Pioche town board was held at 6 p.m. April 11. The three remaining members of the board were present. Chairman John Christian, Sharron Faehling and Phyllis Robistow discussed solutions to some of the town’s new and outstanding items. President of the Pioche Chamber of Commerce Jason Beam presented updates on the […]