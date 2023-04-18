Classes of 1963 and 1968 invited to reunion

Submitted by Torrie Klomp

Remember those high school years at LCHS? All the classmates, the parties, the sports, the romances, the dances, the assemblies, the classes, the tests, the teachers? Ah, those were the days!

The classes of 1963 (60 years) and 1968 (55 years) would like to invite the graduating classes from 1960-1969 to join us in a reunion. We are seeking a time and place that would be convenient for those interested in getting together to catch up with former (not old!) classmates to reminisce about the old times. We are seeking suggestions on where and when would be convenient. Anyone interested in helping to plan and/or attend this event please contact Debbie Pryatel at (435)231-9054 or Torrie Klomp at (775)962-1130. If we don’t answer, please leave a message, or send a text!

Some suggested times are the Fourth of July weekend, Labor Day weekend or LCHS Homecoming week, which is planned for October 16-20, 2023. High School Homecoming has worked well in the past because of the pre-planned activities by the high school: assembly, parade, football games, tailgate party, etc. We would like a representative from each class to help gather names and addresses so we can contact as many as possible. Thank you for your help and cooperation. We hope to see you soon.