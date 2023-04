This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Nevada Bank and Trust continued the tradition of preparing Easter gifts for RSVP clients in Lincoln County. Bags containing snacks, soaps, candy and other treats were prepared by bank employees throughout the week, and on the morning of April 4, RSVP volunteers collected the items for delivery. Each of the seniors and disabled adults serviced […]