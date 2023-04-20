Agriculture producers to gather at the Nevada Small Agriculture Conference

LAS VEGAS – Those with smaller agricultural operations in the state, or considering getting into the business, can get a wealth of information on the newest techniques and resources at the Nevada Small Agriculture Conference, May 5-6, at the Santa Fe Station in Las Vegas.

The event is being coordinated by the Nevada Farm Bureau and University of Nevada, Reno Extension, a unit of the University’s College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources. The USDA’s Western Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education Program (WSARE) is also assisting with the event. Small-acreage producers will be able to network with one another, as well as get the latest information on research, production and resources from experts, such as those from the Farm Bureau, Extension, WSARE, Nevada Department of Agriculture, USDA Farm Service Agency, the University’s Desert Farming Initiative and more.

Photo Cutline – The Nevada Small Agriculture Conference will be held May 5-6, at the Santa Fe Station in Las Vegas.

On May 5, there will be sessions to discuss marketing tools and an evening social and trade show, followed by dinner with a keynote speaker. Tentative breakout sessions that day may include:

Honey Bee Production, Poultry Production, Vegetable Production

Time and Stress Management

Enterprise Budgets, Business Planning, Taxes

Hydroponic Fodder for Water Conservation, Farming in the Desert and Organic Certifications

On May 6, the lunch session will feature success stories using WSARE funds, and the day will end with a panel discussion with agriculture leaders in the state. Tentative breakout sessions that day may include:

Opportunities in the Farm Bureau, WSARE Grant Programs

Food Sovereignty and Food Security

USDA, Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Services Programs Available

Value-Added Ag Producer Programs and Requirements

Those planning to attend are encouraged to register online by April 25 at https://NVsmallagconference.eventbrite.com. For those who register online by April 25, fees are $80 (or $55 for Nevada Farm Bureau members). Late registration at the event will be limited, and prices will go up.

For more information, contact Kaley Chapin, Extension outreach specialist, 702-467-2668, kaleys@unr.edu; or Kyle Reber, Nevada Farm Bureau Federation field representative, 775-870-0079, kyle@nvfb.org.

Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should contact Paul Lessick, Extension civil rights and compliance coordinator, at plessick@unr.edu or 702-257-5577 at least five days prior to the scheduled event with their needs or for more information.