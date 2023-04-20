Grow Your Own, Nevada! virtual classes discuss growing healthy food at home

LAS VEGAS – University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering free online courses this May to teach gardening basics. Extension’s Grow Your Own, Nevada! Program will livestream eight classes via Zoom to help Nevadans who want to get on a path to more sustainable, local and healthy living by growing and preserving more of their own food.

“Anyone can become a better gardener by attending these classes,” Heidi Kratsch, Extension horticulture specialist, said. “From the beginner to the advanced gardener, everyone can benefit from a Grow Your Own, Nevada! class.”

Photo Cutline – Extension’s first Grow Your Own, Nevada! online workshop on May 2 will focus on growing herbs and edible flowers, such as sage, chives and lemon thyme shown here. Photo by Wendy Hanson Mazet.

The series of workshops will run 6 – 8 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 2 – May 25. The workshops will provide gardeners and those interested in growing healthy foods with a back-to-the-basics guide to producing bountiful harvests in Nevada. The topics will include:

May 2: Introduction to Herbs and Edible Flowers – Wendy Hanson Mazet

May 4: Plant Diseases: What’s Eating My Crops? – Patricia Santos

May 9: Promoting Pollinators – Carrie Jensen

May 11: Season Extension for the Garden – Rachel McClure

May 16: Common Vegetable Garden Pests – Megan Andrews

May 18: Tips for Success With Fruit Trees – Wendy Hanson Mazet

May 23: Soil Building for Better Plant Health – Heidi Kratsch

May 25: Successful Composting in Nevada – Heidi Kratsch

Registration can be done online at https://extension.unr.edu/program.aspx?ID=2. Residents must register for each class they wish to attend, and the Zoom link will be provided after registration is received. All workshops are free of charge.

Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should contact Paul Lessick, civil rights and compliance coordinator, at plessick@unr.edu or 702-257-5577 at least five days prior to the scheduled event with their needs or for more information.