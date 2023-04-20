NASCAR’s Kyle Petty visiting Pahranagat Valley

Former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty, along with over 200 others, will take a lunch break at Green Valley Grocery May 3, and the public is free to join in.

The Kyle Petty Charity Ride, which is in its 27th year, is among the longest motorcycle charity rides, lasting seven days and approximately 1,500 miles. In its years on the road, the Ride has raised money for hospitals and Victory Junction. This year, Petty and over 200 other bikers will take off on April 29 in Salt Lake City and make stops all over Utah and Nevada…and Hiko just happens to be on the schedule.

At 1 p.m. on May 3, the Ride will put on an event for the community. All those attending the lunch are welcome to take pictures, get autographs and chat with some of Petty’s fellow NASCAR legends, like his father Richard Petty, Ken Schrader, Kenny Wallace and Max Papis, along with Rick Allen from NBC Sports and NFL great Herschel Walker. The funds raised at this event will be donated to Petty’s own Victory Junction.

Kyle Petty and his family founded Victory Junction in 2004 in honor of his late son, Adam Petty. Kyle Petty noted that Adam “was a special kid who wanted to help other people, and here we are, 23 years later, still helping people. He’s still inspiring us to ride and do good.” Victory Junction is a special camp that provides experiences and activities for children suffering from serious and chronic illnesses at no cost to their families. “It’s just a cool place, and if there’s anyone in the community that can benefit from it, please let us know. When we come through on the third, we’d love to meet ’em.”

Petty encouraged the community to support his cause in simple and genuine ways. “I always tell people the same thing: keep us in your prayers.” He also welcomed people to visit VictoryJunction.org and KylePettyCharityRide.com to learn more about the camp and to find ways to help.